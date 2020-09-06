Un sismo de magnitud 3.8 se registró en noroeste de Barinitas

Un sismo de magnitud de 3.8 se registró este domingo al noroeste de Barinitas, en Mérida, así lo informó la Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis).
El leve movimiento telurico fue reportado por varios habitantes de la entidad venezolana,
@SomosFunvisis#SISMOSENTIDO— Funvisis (@SomosFunvisis) September 6, 2020
2020/09/06 09:49
Mag (Mw): 3.8
Prof: 6.7 km
Epicentro:
Lat 8.89 N
Long 70.50 O
17 Km al noroeste de Barinitas pic.twitter.com/85oZ8cwLXN
