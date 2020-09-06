 Un sismo de magnitud 3.8 se registró en noroeste de Barinitas – SuNoticiero
Un sismo de magnitud de 3.8 se registró este domingo al noroeste de Barinitas, en Mérida, así lo informó la Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis).

El leve movimiento telurico fue reportado por varios habitantes de la entidad venezolana,

